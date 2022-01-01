Go
Toast

Smoky's Pancake Cabin

Welcome to our Cabin, 3 generations of our family serving yours.

WAFFLES

4235 Parkway • $

Avg 4.4 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Patties$3.99
Smoked Bacon Breakfast$8.99
Smoked Bacon & 2 Eggs
Big Bear Breakfast$11.99
3 Eggs, 2 strips of smoked bacon, 1 sausage patty, and choice of grits or gravy and choice of biscuits or toast
1 egg$2.39
Smoked Bacon$3.99
French Toast Breakfast$10.99
French Toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage patties
2 Biscuits or Toast$2.59
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.99
Big Dave's Breakfast$15.99
Grilled smoked sausage, 2 strips applewood smoked bacon, sampling of country ham, and a sausage patty. Served with 3 eggs, hashbrown casserole, biscuit and gravy, and pancakes
Lil Bear Breakfast$6.99
1 egg, 1 strip of bacon, and 4 silver dollar pancakes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4235 Parkway

Pigeon Forge TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoky Mountain Pancake House

No reviews yet

Come in, pull up a chair, and enjoy. Proudly serving breakfast since 1968!

Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill - Pigeon Forge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

No reviews yet

Memphis Style BBQ in the Heart of Pigeon Forge, TN

Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN

No reviews yet

Papa Leone's has the best Pizza and Grinders, anywhere in the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg Area!! Great Family-Friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating available and delivery to the cabin rentals off of Upper Middle Creek Road..

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston