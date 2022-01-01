Go
Smooth Monkey

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1801 Commonwealth Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28205

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Banana Acai Bowl
Banana Açaí
Topped With: Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Blackberry
Pineapple Acai Bowl
Pineapple Açaí
Topped With: Granola, Pineapple, Apples, Blueberry, Kiwi, Shaved Coconut
Youthful Glow Green
Kale, Spinach, Apple Juice, Cucumber, Banana, Ginger, Green Apple
Berry Berry Keto$10.50
Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Banana, Blueberry, Acai, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk
Banana Chocolate
Banana, Nutella or Cocoa Powder, Milk
Mango Acai Bowl
Mango Açaí Topped With: Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Blackberry
Peach Mango
Apple Juice, Peaches, Mango, Acai
Pineapple Glow
Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Acai
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Milk or Juice
Blizzard King
Banana, Oreo Cookie, Heath, Choice of Milk
All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

1801 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28205

