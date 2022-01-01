Smoothie Stop

Go
We offer fresh fruit and veggie smoothies, cold pressed juice, salads, and wraps. Come in and enjoy!

106 Coliseum Crossing

Popular Items

Pb & Banana Shake$7.00
Peanut Butter, Almonds, Soy Milk, Banana, Protein
Wrap & Cold Pressed Juice$13.00
Your Wrap Choice & 8 oz Cold Pressed Juice
16 oz Sunrise Surprise$6.00
Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry, Orange
16 oz Stawberry Kiwi$6.00
Strawberry, Kiwi, Banana
16 oz Green Core$7.00
Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Protein
Salad & Smoothie$12.00
Your Salad Choice & 16 oz Smoothie
Wrap & Smoothie$13.00
Your Wrap Choice & 16 oz Smoothie
Fruit Cup$5.00
An assortment of fresh fruit
Gallon of Alkaline Water$3.50
16 oz Pb Push-Up$7.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Soy Milk, Protein
Location

106 Coliseum Crossing

Hampton VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
