Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

Open today 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10

Prosper, TX 75078

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Almond Biscotti$2.99
almonds, cookie dough
Matcha Mama$4.99
Matcha, Pineapple, Mango, Apple, Kale, Lemon, Ginger, Banana, Apple Juice, Collagen
Peanut Butter Chocolate$4.99
Yogurt, Almond Milk, Banana, Protein, Peanut Butter
Tropical Force$4.99
Pineapple, Mango, Papaya, Coconut Milk, Protein
Espresso Shot$1.25
single shot
Strawberry Banana$4.99
Yogurt, Strawberry, Banana, Apple juice, Protein
Razzleberry$4.99
Yogurt, Apple juice, Banana, Raspberries, Strawberries, Protein
Build Your Own Smoothie$4.99
Choose 5 options for your smoothie.
Cafe Latte$3.55
espresso + steamed milk
Cinnamon Roll$2.99
Cinnamon dough
All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper TX 75078

