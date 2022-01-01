Go
Smoothville

Come in and try one of our creatively crafted smoothies or bowls!

310 Hazard Avenue

Popular Items

16 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter
Kids Cookie Monster
milk, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate chips
Strawberry Nutella Acai Bowl$9.25
acai, strawberries, nutella, granola, coconut flakes
16 oz Acai Almond Butter
acai, almond milk, avocado, protein powder, almond butter * GLUTEN FREE
Passion Acai Bowl$9.25
acai, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
16 oz Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder
SM Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder
Berry Acai Bowl$9.25
acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, granola, honey, cinnamon
24 oz Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder
Peanut Butter Acai Bowl$9.25
acai, bananas, peanut butter, shaved chocolate, chia seeds *unfortunately our distributor is out of chocolate flakes. We are temporarily substituting with chocolate chips.
310 Hazard Avenue

Enfield CT

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saki Restaurant

Sushi & Ramen House

Hot Table

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Knights of Columbus Council 50- Enfield CT

Come in and enjoy!

