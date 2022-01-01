Go
Toast

Smoove's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Toast/Bread/Bun$0.50
2 Meat Plate (1\\2 lb. of 2 Meats)$22.50
Your choice of 2 meats with 2 sides & sweet tea or water
Small PS$3.00
Banana Pudding$5.00
Homeade Vanilla Custard with shortbread cookies
T.Rex$45.00
1/2 lb of Brisket, 1/2 lb Pork. 1/2 Slab of Ribs, Two Leg Quarters and a Large Side
Smoked Wing$2.50
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
Kids Meal (1\\4 lb. Pork or Chicken Sandwich Sm. Fry)$5.50
Rib Plate (3 Bones)$16.00
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Rib Bone$3.00
Leg Quarter(2)$4.00
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Location

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

