Smoque BBQ

Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis.

We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.

Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.

