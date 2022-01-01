Go
Toast

Smoque BBQ

BBQ Low and Slow

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3800 N. Pulaski • $$

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Platter Meal$17.45
Approximately half a pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
Small Mac n Cheese$2.45
A rich Mac n Cheese made with a sharp cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a parmesan and buttered bread crumb crust and baked to order.
Full Bun$0.95
Our entree sandwich-sized brioche-like pull bun.
Brisket Sandwich Meal$14.45
Approximately 6 ounces of our smoked brisket on a brioche pull bun served with your choice of two sauces. Includes Slaw and your choice of one small side.
Cornbread$1.50
Made from scratch and baked fresh every 30 minutes with a light sweetness to it.
Mini Bun$0.75
Our slider-sized brioche-like bun.
Small Fries$2.75
Fresh-cut, skin-on, double-cooked fries seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. (Fried in Zero Trans Fat Corn and Canola Oil)
Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding$3.75
A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.
Pound of Brisket$22.95
A pound of our smoked brisket served with your choice of two sauces.
Baby Back Full Meal$28.95
Baby Backs are the most popular of our ribs and are leaner and have a slightly drier texture than the St. Louis.
We use a Memphis-style dry rub to form a savory crust, and smoke our slabs over oak and sweet applewood. Then we finish them with a tangy, semi-sweet BBQ sauce to complement the spicy rub and smoky meat.
Includes Slaw and your choice of two small sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3800 N. Pulaski

Chicago IL

Sunday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eris Brewery and Cider House

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston