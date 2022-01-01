Go
Toast

Smorburgers- Irvine

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

2222 Michelson Dr

Avg 5 (8 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

2222 Michelson Dr

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KRISP Fresh Living

No reviews yet

KRISP Fresh Living is about bringing a fresh lifestyle to Orange County with premium coffee, tea, pastries, and a variety of fresh made-to-order foods — superfood bowls, smoothies, and avocado toasts — and convenient grab-and-go options, like our croissant sandwiches and salads.

Porch & Swing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston