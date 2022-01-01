Smorburgers- Irvine
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
2222 Michelson Dr
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2222 Michelson Dr
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Presotea
Come in and enjoy!
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
Come in and enjoy!
KRISP Fresh Living
KRISP Fresh Living is about bringing a fresh lifestyle to Orange County with premium coffee, tea, pastries, and a variety of fresh made-to-order foods — superfood bowls, smoothies, and avocado toasts — and convenient grab-and-go options, like our croissant sandwiches and salads.
Porch & Swing
Come in and enjoy!