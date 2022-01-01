Smugglers Waterfront Bar
Come in and enjoy!
359 Thames street
Location
359 Thames street
Newport RI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Surf Club
Located in the basement of Newport Bay Club, Surf Club prides itself on high quality ingredients and laid back, comfortable atmosphere. Come try our brick oven pizzas or delicious shared plates.
DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES
Come in and enjoy!
Westwind Harbour Grill
Come in and enjoy!
@ THE DECK
Welcome to the "Best Kept Secret in New Port Rhode Island"... as told by our regulars and visiting travelers alike.