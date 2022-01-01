Go
Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

24 Reviews

$$

47 Washington Street

Dover, NH 03820

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Beyond Burger$14.00
Beyond meatless burger with spinach, arugula, cheddar/american cheese, and whole grain tomato relish. On a buttered brioche bun
XL Tenders$16.00
Six fresh breaded chicken tenders served tossed in your choice of sauce. Extra sauces available under "side sauces."
Kids Tenders$7.00
Truffalo Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in our signature cheese sauce blend, baked in a cast iron skillet w/ panko bread crumbs. Topped with a drizzle of truffalo and ranch sauce and served with garlic bread. Add Fried Chicken
Bang Bang Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or fried chicken sandwich w/ lettuce, house made ranch, and dill pickle. Choose a style: O.G., Truffalo, or Nashville Spice
Smash Burger$14.00
Double quarter pounder w/ lettuce, tomato, house bread & butter pickles, cheddar/American cheese blend & roasted garlic aioli.
Side Fries$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Fried Chicken served with an Old Brown Dog Belgian waffle, blueberry compote, and Maple syrup
CHOOSE: O.G. or Nashville Spiced
Pretzel$12.00
Round, soft & salted pretzels w/ your choice of beer cheese or honey mustard. Served with spicy house pickles.
Baja Tacos
Three Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein, lettuce, citrus pico, torn cilantro and crema. Choose your protein: Chicken, Beef, Black Bean Burger

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

47 Washington Street, Dover NH 03820

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Latitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

603 Bar and Lounge Dover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garrison City Beerworks

No reviews yet

Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.

Chapel + Main

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Brewery

Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen

orange star4.1 • 24 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston