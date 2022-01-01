Go
Smuttynose Restaurant

Redone, Relaxed & Ready to Serve!
We’ve redone the space and totally reworked the menu, but our commitment to great service and a memorable experience remains untouched.
Come in and enjoy!

105 Towle Farm Rd • $

Popular Items

Fried Brussels$7.99
B.Y.O.H.$11.99
Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Whole Lotta Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch.
Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Served with house made white queso dip.
**Contains jalapenos & bacon
Fried Pickles$8.99
Bread and butter pickles, fried golden brown and served with Ranch dressing. Contains gluten.
Tenders (LG)$15.99
Brunch Burger$13.99
Topped with smashed tots, fried egg, cheddar cheese & bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Tenders (SM)$8.99
Build Your Own Smutty-Burger$9.99
Finestkind Bacon Burger$15.99
Cheddar cheese & bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

105 Towle Farm Rd

Hampton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
