Smyrna Bar & Restaurant

5022 Whites Bridge Rd

Belding MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Horse's Mouth Tavern

Cheers to good food, good beer and great people.
***We are strictly following all Covid-19 guidelines.***

Winter Inn

The Winter Inn feature two wonderful types of dining experiences, fine dining and casual bar dining. Our extensive menu will satisfy any palate, from best selling pan fried walleye and whiskey chicken, to weekend only prime rib, liver and onions, and full selection of salads and sandwiches. We are located right downtown Greenville.
Delivery is available up to 7 miles away.

Jacket Lanes

Come in and enjoy!

Ripple

Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.

