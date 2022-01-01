Smyrna restaurants you'll love

Smyrna restaurants
Toast
  • Smyrna

Smyrna's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Smyrna restaurants

Smyrna Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Smyrna Diner

99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna

Avg 3.8 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$12.69
Country Fried Breast, Thigh, Leg & Wing
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Chicken & Dumplings$12.49
Homemade Chicken & Dumplings
Elizabeth Esther Café image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Elizabeth Esther Café

47 E Commerce St, Smryna

Avg 4.6 (145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Garlic Butter Portobello$9.00
Butter and garlic roasted Portobello stuffed with tomato, cheese and fresh basil. Topped with truffle balsamic glaze.
Seaweed Salad$11.00
Refreshing seawead salad served on a bed of mixed greens and a side of wasabi soy dressing.
Chicken Poblano Tacos$15.00
Roasted pablano peppers with spice rubbed chicken in a cream sauce on choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

FRENCH FRIES

Brick Works Brewing & Eats

230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$9.00
with Parmesan and Breadcrumbs
Cajun Meatloaf$17.00
Succotash Mash, Sweet & Spicy Brussels, Bacon Tomato Jam
Spring Rolls$11.00
with Asian Mango Sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Bella Villa

110 E Glenwood Ave, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Smyrna

Meatloaf

