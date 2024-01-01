Carne asada in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Smyrna
FRENCH FRIES
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Smyrna
230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna
|Carne Asada
|$22.00
Marinated grilled steak, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, soft tortillas
More about El Serranito Tacos and Bar - 103 N DuPont Blvd
El Serranito Tacos and Bar - 103 N DuPont Blvd
103 N DuPont Blvd, Smyrna
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. (Guacamole - add $2)
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$14.00
Steak, Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, salsa, Pico de Gallo, grilled corn, avocado, sour cream, and cheese - scooped inside of a bowl.
|Carne Asada Dinners
|$18.00
Traditional marinated grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.