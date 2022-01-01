Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Smyrna

Go
Smyrna restaurants
Toast

Smyrna restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smyrna Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Smyrna Diner

99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna

Avg 3.8 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Steak Sandwich$9.99
on a hard roll served with Chips, Pickle & Cole Slaw Cup
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.89
served with Chips, Pickle & Cole Slaw Cup
More about Smyrna Diner
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Elizabeth Esther Café

47 E Commerce St, Smryna

Avg 4.6 (145 reviews)
Takeout
West Coast Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Herbed chicken salad with seedless grapes and crisp celery on our wonderful aioli sauce. Served on grilled flatbread topped with lettuce and tomato.
More about Elizabeth Esther Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Smyrna

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

French Fries

Cake

Pies

Cheeseburgers

Grits

French Toast

Map

More near Smyrna to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Bridgeton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston