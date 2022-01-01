Chicken sandwiches in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Smyrna Diner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Smyrna Diner
99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna
|Chicken Steak Sandwich
|$9.99
on a hard roll served with Chips, Pickle & Cole Slaw Cup
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.89
served with Chips, Pickle & Cole Slaw Cup
More about Elizabeth Esther Café
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Elizabeth Esther Café
47 E Commerce St, Smryna
|West Coast Herb Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Herbed chicken salad with seedless grapes and crisp celery on our wonderful aioli sauce. Served on grilled flatbread topped with lettuce and tomato.