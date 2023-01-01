Scallops in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Smyrna Diner
99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna
|Fried Scallops
|$19.99
Deep Fried Sea Scallops
FRENCH FRIES
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Smyrna
230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna
|Scallop Po Boy
|$17.00
Fresh fried scallops served on a nicky roll with lettuce, pickles, & bacon, with lemon caper aioli and white balsamic vinaigrette.
|Seared Scallop & Brussels Salad
|$19.00
Frisee with Pork Belly, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Butternut Squash, Bacon Mustard Vinaigrette
|Seared Scallops & Bucatini Pasta
|$28.00
Butternut squash, sage and black garlic with EVOO, parmesan.