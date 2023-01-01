Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey burgers in
Smyrna
/
Smyrna
/
Turkey Burgers
Smyrna restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Smyrna Diner
99 South Cory Lane, Smyrna
Avg 3.8
(357 reviews)
Turkey Burger
$10.49
served with Chips, Pickle & Cole Slaw Cup
More about Smyrna Diner
End Zone Bar and Grill - 235 STADIUM ST
235 STADIUM ST, Smyrna
No reviews yet
End Zone Turkey Burger
$14.00
More about End Zone Bar and Grill - 235 STADIUM ST
