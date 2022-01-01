Smyrna restaurants you'll love
Saigon Cafe
2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna
|A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷
|$5.95
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
|A4 - Cha Gio肉春卷
|$5.50
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
|P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|10 Wings
|$11.50
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
|Onion Rings
|$4.75
Vidalia Onion Rings
|1/4 lb US Burger
|$6.25
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pirate’s Boil
2451 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna
|Potato
|$1.50
|Lunch Chicken Wing Basket
|$12.00
|1/2 LB Crawfish
|$8.00
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA
|Double Order (20 pc)
|$25.29
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Triple Order (30 pc)
|$36.99
30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.
|Fish and Chips 2 Piece
|$13.00
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
|Pub Chicken
|$16.00
Fresh chicken breast seasoned and pan fried served with mashed potatoes, green beans and drizzled with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|6 Wings
|$7.75
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
|Small Fries
|$3.25
Crinkle Cut Fries
|20 Wings
|$22.00
Choose up to 2 flavors
Only available as 10 each flavor
No mixed flavors
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Hot Dog Factory
1529 Spring Rd, Smyrna
|Deep Fried Oreos (6)
|$3.99
|All American
|$4.49
|Detroit Coney
|$5.25
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Varners Restaurant & Tavern
725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna
|6 Wings (OM)
|$12.95
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
|10 Wings Split (OM)
|$18.45
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
|10 Wings (OM)
|$17.95
12 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Signature Gyro
|$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
|Skepasti
|$9.95
A Mediterranean Panini, Tomato, Red Onion & Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$13.95
Lettuce & Tomato
Smyrna Vineyard Wine Bar & Market
1295 W Spring St #130,, Smyrna
Keegans Irish Pub- Smyrna
4687 s atlanta rd se suite 224, Smyrna
Good Kitchen & Market- Smyrna
300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna
Smyrna- Vineyard Cigar Bar
1295 W Spring St Ste. 100,, Smyrna
The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna
2860 Atlanta Rd SE,, Smyrna
Zucca pizza
2860 Atlanta Rd, Smyrna