Smyrna restaurants you'll love

Smyrna restaurants
Toast
  Smyrna

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Thai
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Smyrna restaurants

Saigon Cafe image

 

Saigon Cafe

2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

Takeout
Popular items
A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷$5.95
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
A4 - Cha Gio肉春卷$5.50
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
More about Saigon Cafe
US Cafe - Smyrna image

 

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.50
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
Onion Rings$4.75
Vidalia Onion Rings
1/4 lb US Burger$6.25
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
The Pirate’s Boil image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pirate's Boil

2451 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (2285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato$1.50
Lunch Chicken Wing Basket$12.00
1/2 LB Crawfish$8.00
More about The Pirate’s Boil
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb image

 

J.R. Crickets- South Cobb

4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA

Takeout
Popular items
Double Order (20 pc)$25.29
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Triple Order (30 pc)$36.99
30pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Catfish Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
More about J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna image

 

Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.
Fish and Chips 2 Piece$13.00
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
Pub Chicken$16.00
Fresh chicken breast seasoned and pan fried served with mashed potatoes, green beans and drizzled with a lemon caper beurre blanc.
More about Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd image

 

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$7.75
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
Small Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut Fries
20 Wings$22.00
Choose up to 2 flavors
Only available as 10 each flavor
No mixed flavors
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
The Original Hot Dog Factory image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Hot Dog Factory

1529 Spring Rd, Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Oreos (6)$3.99
All American$4.49
Detroit Coney$5.25
More about The Original Hot Dog Factory
Varners Restaurant & Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings (OM)$12.95
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings Split (OM)$18.45
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings (OM)$17.95
12 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern
Creatwood Tavern image

 

Creatwood Tavern

1090 Windy Hill Rd suite 300, Smyrna

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Creatwood Tavern
WiseAsh Cigars1 image

 

WiseAsh Cigars1

2417 COBB PARKWAY, Smyrna

TakeoutFast Pay
More about WiseAsh Cigars1
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

Takeout
Popular items
Signature Gyro$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Skepasti$9.95
A Mediterranean Panini, Tomato, Red Onion & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Platter$13.95
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Smyrna Vineyard Wine Bar & Market

1295 W Spring St #130,, Smyrna

TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smyrna Vineyard Wine Bar & Market
Restaurant banner

 

Keegans Irish Pub- Smyrna

4687 s atlanta rd se suite 224, Smyrna

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Keegans Irish Pub- Smyrna
Restaurant banner

 

Good Kitchen & Market- Smyrna

300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Good Kitchen & Market- Smyrna
Restaurant banner

 

Smyrna- Vineyard Cigar Bar

1295 W Spring St Ste. 100,, Smyrna

TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smyrna- Vineyard Cigar Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna

2860 Atlanta Rd SE,, Smyrna

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna
Restaurant banner

 

Zucca pizza

2860 Atlanta Rd, Smyrna

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Zucca pizza

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
