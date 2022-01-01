Smyrna burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Smyrna

US Cafe - Smyrna image

 

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.50
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
Onion Rings$4.75
Vidalia Onion Rings
1/4 lb US Burger$6.25
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd image

 

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$7.75
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
Small Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut Fries
20 Wings$22.00
Choose up to 2 flavors
Only available as 10 each flavor
No mixed flavors
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
Varners Restaurant & Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings (OM)$12.95
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings Split (OM)$18.45
6 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
10 Wings (OM)$17.95
12 Fresh and Never Frozen Chicken Wings are said to be one of Atlanta’s best. We invite you to be the judge! Choose from our many flavors and we’ll serve it up with your choice of fries or celery and carrots.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern

