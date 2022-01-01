Smyrna Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Smyrna
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.50
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
|Onion Rings
|$4.75
Vidalia Onion Rings
|1/4 lb US Burger
|$6.25
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
More about J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA
|Popular items
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb catfish nuggets
|Double Order (20 pc)
|$25.29
20pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Single Order (10 pc)
|$13.29
10pc wings, served with french fries OR celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese