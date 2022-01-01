Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve beef salad

Saigon Cafe - Smyrna

2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
SS4 - Num Tok / Beef Salad$14.45
Grilled marinated beef strips, tossed in roasted rice powder, then mixed with chili pepper flakes, onion, cilantro and drizzled with a spicy, sweet lime dressing. Served with fresh basil leaves and cabbage wedges.
SS3 - Yum Nuer / Beef Salad$10.95
Grilled beef strips mixed with fresh Thai chili, cucumber, tomatoes, onion,cilantro and drizzled Served with green leaf lettuce.
More about Saigon Cafe - Smyrna
Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad With Grass-Fed Beef$17.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

