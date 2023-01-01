Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve burritos

Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnivore Burrito$14.00
A base of scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese + your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
Veggie Burrito$12.00
A base of scrambled eggs with kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Burrito$14.00
A base of scrambled eggs with avocado + bacon + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
More about Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE

2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$5.00
Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.
Lindo Burrito$8.00
One burrito served with rice and beans.
More about Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE

