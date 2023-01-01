Burritos in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve burritos
Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna
|Carnivore Burrito
|$14.00
A base of scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese + your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
A base of scrambled eggs with kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
|Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Burrito
|$14.00
A base of scrambled eggs with avocado + bacon + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna
|Burrito
|$5.00
Choice of filling in a flour tortilla topped with melted shredded cheese and our in-house burrito sauce.
|Lindo Burrito
|$8.00
One burrito served with rice and beans.