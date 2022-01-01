Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$6.75
Wheat Bun
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.75
grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.75
cajun-seasoned grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
Item pic

 

J.R. Crickets- South Cobb

4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna image

 

Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Tender chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle ranch
Item pic

 

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.75
cajun-seasoned grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.75
grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
Varners Restaurant & Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Killer Chicken Sandwich (OM)$13.45
Concord Chicken Sandwich (OM)$13.95
