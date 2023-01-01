Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Smyrna
/
Smyrna
/
Chicken Soup
Smyrna restaurants that serve chicken soup
Saigon Cafe - Smyrna
2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna
No reviews yet
32 oz Chicken Soup To-Go
$6.95
More about Saigon Cafe - Smyrna
Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna
No reviews yet
Chicken and Caulirice Soup
$5.00
More about Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
Browse other tasty dishes in Smyrna
Egg Rolls
Cajun Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Beef Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Steak Quesadillas
Chili
More near Smyrna to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Douglasville
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1052 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston