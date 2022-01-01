Cookies in Smyrna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

Takeout
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto® Cookie$2.75
Giant morsels of sustainable chocolate grown in the Peruvian Andes, milk, semisweet and dark coins, coalesce in our Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie dough of all butter, pure cane sugar and cage free eggs. Caramelized chewy-crispy-edged wonder. Non GMO and additive free.
Salted Caramel Manifesto® Cookie$2.75
Imagine the buttery crunch of all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt, all playing hopscotch across your taste buds. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar, each bite of this salty sweet mashup is dangerously better than the last. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
Item pic

 

J.R. Crickets- South Cobb

4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sugar Cookie$1.00
Red Velvet Cookie$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd image

 

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
