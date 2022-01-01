Cookies in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve cookies
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto® Cookie
|$2.75
Giant morsels of sustainable chocolate grown in the Peruvian Andes, milk, semisweet and dark coins, coalesce in our Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie dough of all butter, pure cane sugar and cage free eggs. Caramelized chewy-crispy-edged wonder. Non GMO and additive free.
|Salted Caramel Manifesto® Cookie
|$2.75
Imagine the buttery crunch of all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt, all playing hopscotch across your taste buds. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar, each bite of this salty sweet mashup is dangerously better than the last. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
More about J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
J.R. Crickets- South Cobb
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B, SMYRNA
|Sugar Cookie
|$1.00
|Red Velvet Cookie
|$1.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00