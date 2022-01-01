Cookies in Smyrna

Imagine the buttery crunch of all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt, all playing hopscotch across your taste buds. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar, each bite of this salty sweet mashup is dangerously better than the last. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

