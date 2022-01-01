Curry in Smyrna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saigon Cafe - Smyrna

2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
AD15 - Green Curry Dinner$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet and spicy coconut milk curry accompanied by fresh basil leaves, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
AD14 - Massaman Curry Dinner$17.18
Your choice of meat simmered in a sweet tamarind and coconut milk curry with potatos, diced onions, cashew nuts and fresh avocado.
AD12 - Rama Curry Dinner$14.95
Your choice of meat simmered in a spicy peanut-based and coconut milk curry with steamed broccoli florets and topped with crushed peanuts.
More about Saigon Cafe - Smyrna
Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry$17.00
Coconut Curry sauce over caulirice topped with our stir fry mix + your choice of protein
More about Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

