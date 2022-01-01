Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Smyrna

Go
Smyrna restaurants
Toast

Smyrna restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna

300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Roll in a Bowl$17.00
Grass-Fed Beef & stir fry vegetables over a base of cabbage with Sesame Ginger Sauce. We just unrolled it and put it in a bowl!
More about Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Egg Rolls (OM)$11.45
Southern fried charm with in-house smoked pork mixed with collard greens and smokey BBQ, rolled and fried golden with a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna

Browse other tasty dishes in Smyrna

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Jalapeno Poppers

Reuben

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Map

More near Smyrna to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1031 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston