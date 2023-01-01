Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE

2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Enchiladas Mexico Lindo$18.00
Three enchiladas wth your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
Enchiladas Mexico Lindo$16.00
Three enchiladas wth your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
More about Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
Monterrey of Smyrna

3326 S Cobb Dr SE,, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada (3)$7.95
Kids #1 ( Beef Taco and Beef Enchilada)$7.25
Kids #1 ( Beef Taco and Beef Enchilada)
Chicken Enchilada$3.25
More about Monterrey of Smyrna

