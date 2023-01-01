Enchiladas in Smyrna
More about Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna
|Grilled Enchiladas Mexico Lindo
|$18.00
Three enchiladas wth your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.
|Enchiladas Mexico Lindo
|$16.00
Three enchiladas wth your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and sour cream on the side.