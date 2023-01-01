Fajitas in Smyrna
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna
|Lunch Fajitas
|$10.00
Your option of protein over a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
|Fajita Dip
|$10.00
Queso dip with your choice of protein and tortillas.
|Fajita Nachos
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.