Fajitas in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve fajitas

Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE

2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Fajitas$10.00
Your option of protein over a bed of grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, beans, fajita salad and your choice of tortillas.
Fajita Dip$10.00
Queso dip with your choice of protein and tortillas.
Fajita Nachos$16.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, red and green bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, refried beans and melted queso. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Monterrey of Smyrna

3326 S Cobb Dr SE,, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Vegetarianas$12.95
Grilled bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo, black beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
