Fish and chips in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Keegans Irish Pub
Keegans Irish Pub
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna
|Fish and Chips 2 Piece
|$14.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
|Fish and Chips 3 Piece
|$18.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna
725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna
|Fish & Chips OM
|$13.95
Cod you ask for any better fried fish?! We think not! Three pieces of cod, dipped in our beer batter, fried to a beautiful golden brown, served with tartar sauce and fries.