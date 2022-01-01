Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish and Chips 2 Piece image

 

Keegans Irish Pub

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips 2 Piece$14.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
Fish and Chips 3 Piece$18.99
Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.
More about Keegans Irish Pub
Varners Restaurant & Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips OM$13.95
Cod you ask for any better fried fish?! We think not! Three pieces of cod, dipped in our beer batter, fried to a beautiful golden brown, served with tartar sauce and fries.
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna

