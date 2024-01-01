Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve fried rice

Saigon Cafe - Smyrna

2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice$14.45
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
FR2 Thai Fried Rice$14.45
In a sweet Thai-based seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, sliced cucumbers, tomato chunks and diced onions.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$14.45
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
More about Saigon Cafe - Smyrna
Wings & Fish -

2331 Cobb Parkway Southeast, Smyrna

F1. 50 Pc Wings, Family Box Fries and Any Kind of Fried Rice$58.99
More about Wings & Fish -

