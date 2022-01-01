Grilled chicken in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
|Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
More about Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
Keegans Irish Pub - Smyrna
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna
|Grilled Chicken Pasta
|$16.99
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast and served with Parmesan garlic toast points. Add fresh spinach or broccoli if you like!
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard
|Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.25
cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side