Nachos in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve nachos
The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna
2860 Atlanta Rd SE,, Smyrna
|Pork Nachos
|$12.50
pulled pork, chihuahua cheese, queso, corn salsa, lettuce, bbq sauce, sour cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Varners Restaurant & Tavern
725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna
|Full Chicken Nacho (OM)
|$12.95
Fresh fried tortilla chips are smothered by blended cheese, queso, lettuce, tomato, onions, black beans and chives with some sour cream and salsa on the side.
|Half Chicken Nacho (OM)
|$8.45
Fresh fried tortilla chips are smothered by blended cheese, queso, lettuce, tomato, onions, black beans and chives with some sour cream and salsa on the side.