Quesadillas in Smyrna
Smyrna restaurants that serve quesadillas
US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
|Chz Quesadilla
|$7.00
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna
2860 Atlanta Rd SE,, Smyrna
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
white cheese and seasoned grilled chicken melted in a warm flour tortilla. quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.50
white cheese melted in a warm tortilla with filet steak, sour cream
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.40
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Comes with grilled onion, tomato and jalapenos inside.
Served with chips and salsa.
|Steak Quesadilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Comes with grilled onion, tomato and jalapenos inside.
Served with chips and salsa.