Quesadillas in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve quesadillas

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
Chz Quesadilla$7.00
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
Steak Quesadilla$10.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla
Chips and Salsa on the side
More about US Cafe - Smyrna
The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna

2860 Atlanta Rd SE,, Smyrna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
white cheese and seasoned grilled chicken melted in a warm flour tortilla. quesadillas are served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla$13.50
white cheese melted in a warm tortilla with filet steak, sour cream
More about The Corner Taqueria - Smyrna
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$8.40
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Comes with grilled onion, tomato and jalapenos inside.
Served with chips and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
12" Flour Tortilla
Melted Cheese
Comes with grilled onion, tomato and jalapenos inside.
Served with chips and salsa.
More about US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Varners Restaurant & Tavern

725 Concord Rd SE, Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla (OM)$9.95
Chicken Quesadilla (OM)$12.95
Quesadilla Burger (OM)$12.95
More about Varners Restaurant & Tavern

