Tacos in Smyrna

Good Kitchen & Market - Smyrna
300 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna
|Taco Salad With Grass-Fed Beef
|$19.00
|Steak Tacos w/ Chimichurri
|$15.00
|Taco Bowl
|$18.00
Seasoned Grass-Fed beef over caulirice topped with Chili Campana salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado slices, avocado crema + cilantro
Mexico Lindo - Smyrna - 2620 South Cobb Dr SE
2620 South Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna
|Kids 2 Tacos
|$6.00
|Taco
|$3.00
Hard or soft shell with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with tortilla strips, sour cream and guacamole.