Snack Shack

Late night hunger? Say no more! Snack Shack IS NOW OPEN! We offer a little bit of everything - from breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course snacks. We're out late to provide great food for the nightly entertainment crowd and for the shift worker.

202 North 3rd Street

Popular Items

Pork Rib Sandwich$6.00
Flame Broiled Rib Pork Patties flavored with BBQ Sauce is a great comfort food no matter what time of day.
Coca-Cola - 12 OZ$1.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
These are everything a chocolate chip cookie should be. Crispy and chewy. Doughy yet fully baked. Perfectly buttery and sweet.
Lemonaid - 12 OZ$1.50
Location

202 North 3rd Street

Grand Forks ND

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:00 am
