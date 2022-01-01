Go
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews

Foco's only Sandwich Bar! Independent, local and veteran owned! We pride ourselves on fresh, quality food guaranteed to curb that craving, leaving you fueled!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

120 W Stuart St • $$

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

TURCHAVO$10.25
Sliced turkey, Colby Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo & yellow mustard on wheat bread.
BLT-YAY$10.50
Freshly grilled bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
CRAFT YOUR OWN$11.50
Craft your own masterpiece!
Chomper$11.25
Mixed greens (green leaf lettuce and organic baby spinach), sliced turkey, bacon bites, hard boiled egg, assorted cheese cubes, cucumber, tomato & garbanzo beans with your choice of dressing on the SIDE.
Cookies$1.25
our very own yummy secret recipe! oatmeal, peanut butter, dark chocolate chip cookie. (ALL IN ONE COOKIE)!
RANCHERO WRAP$11.00
Freshly grilled chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, grilled red onions, grilled red bell peppers, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy ranch, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
CHICKEN-UP-IN-DA CLUB$11.25
Freshly grilled chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, freshly grilled bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of mayo, ranch or spicy ranch on a toasted French baguette.
Kettle Chips$2.50
Kettle Cooked Chips
SMALL BATCH SODA$2.75
20oz Fountain Rocky Mtn. Soda Company Small Batch Soda. All natural soda, no artificial flavors or coloring.
THE ITALIANO$11.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, peppered salami, beechwood smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, deli dressing, spicy creamy balsamic on a French Baguette.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

120 W Stuart St

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
