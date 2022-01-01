Snackeria de la Mission
Preserving the Latino Spirit of the
San Francisco Mission District
through tasty traditional snacks, treats, food and drinks.
3325 24th Street
Location
3325 24th Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine
Shuggie’s is a climate-friendly restaurant and natural wine bar making trashy pizzas & sexy share plates, highlighting upcycled produce, byproducts, offcuts, and bycatch.
Barzotto
Barzotto is an Cali-Italian Pasta & Pizza Restaurant in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission.
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
Please schedule your order AT LEAST 72hrs in advance to allow time for staff to plan, prepare and confirm your order.
Orders for a la carte items placed fewer than 72 hrs in advance **may not be accommodated.** We are currently not accepting catering orders for Tuesdays.
Papalote Mexican Grill - Mission
Whenever you're craving delicious Mexican food, there's no better place to go to than Papalote Mexican Grill. We mean business when it comes to mouth-watering dishes. All of our ingredients are fresh and will blow you away. Clean and healthy eating has always been the best option for great health, that's why we offer vegetarian and vegan dishes to offer you more choices to fit your lifestyle, whether if you're eating in with us, picking up from our truck, or ordering with our delivery service.