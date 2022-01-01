Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

Go
Snack Mania Factory is a factory of Brazilian Snacks located in Elizabeth, NJ. We’ve created original flavors of a traditional street snack from Brazil called “Coxinha”. We intend to introduce these fritters around the world and make them everyone’s favorite snack! Born from our love of Brazilian food, we want to add our own personal touch to one of the culture’s most popular snacks by mixing traditional flavors with locally-sourced and responsibly-produced ingredients. This is our take on the snacks we grew up eating! ​Snack Mania launched a new way to eat snacks: the famous “Coxinha Bites”, and although recent, the history of its founders includes decades of experience in the food business. Have a Bite of Joy™ today!

ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS

1091 Alina St • $$

Avg 4.8 (379 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastel Combo$3.83
(Save 10%+) One Brazilian Empanada + Drink
Açaí Cup$6.50
Known as "Açaí na tigela" this is an authentic açaí thick smoothie. Served in a 12oz cup with toppings of your choice!
Traditional Coxinha
The famous Brazilian stuffed potato fritter, deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cream cheese.
Açaí Bowl$8.00
Known as "Açaí na tigela" this is an authentic açaí thick smoothie. Served in a 16oz bowl with toppings of your choice!
Gourmet Brigadeiro$1.60
25g of gourmet brazilian chocolate fudge ball made from scratch with PREMIUM ingredients.
Pastel
Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with assorted fillings made from scratch!
X-Large Bites (50)$16.85
50 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 3-4 people
Small Bites (12)$4.20
12 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- a personal snack.
Churro Bites$3.90
Delightful churros with your choice of filling sprinkled with sugar and
dusted with cinnamon.
Super Bites (100)$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1091 Alina St

Elizabeth NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
