Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
Snack Mania Factory is a factory of Brazilian Snacks located in Elizabeth, NJ. We’ve created original flavors of a traditional street snack from Brazil called “Coxinha”. We intend to introduce these fritters around the world and make them everyone’s favorite snack! Born from our love of Brazilian food, we want to add our own personal touch to one of the culture’s most popular snacks by mixing traditional flavors with locally-sourced and responsibly-produced ingredients. This is our take on the snacks we grew up eating! Snack Mania launched a new way to eat snacks: the famous “Coxinha Bites”, and although recent, the history of its founders includes decades of experience in the food business. Have a Bite of Joy™ today!
ACAI BOWL • EMPANADAS
1091 Alina St • $$
1091 Alina St
Elizabeth NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
