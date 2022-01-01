Snappers (54th St)

Rosie's

Rosie’s is story of perseverance and family; our guest’s expectations over the years have been defined through dynamic flavors and honest hospitality. Rosie’s is an all-day Southern brunch concept with Italian nuances, created by Jamila & Akino West in Miami, FL. The menu concept is Chef Akino West's love note to the home style cooking he was prepared by his mother growing up, while the name “Rosie’s” pays homage to Jamila’s mother, Rosa.

Welcome to our Home.

