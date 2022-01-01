Go
Seafood

Snappers - Miami 27th ave.

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:15 AM

4066 Reviews

$$

17990 NW 27th Ave

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Directions

Popular Items

Jumbo Shrimp
6 Wings$9.99
Fruit Punch Flop$2.99
Corn Nuggets Small$3.29
Conch & Wing$20.99
10 Wings$13.99
Tea Flop$2.99
Lemonade$2.99
Wings & Shrimp$13.99
Snapper & Wings$16.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:15 am

Location

17990 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens FL 33056

Nearby restaurants

Sunday's Eatery

No reviews yet

We are here to offer Good food and Good service at Sunday’s Eatery everyone is FAMILY

Blue Hen Kitchen

No reviews yet

Breakfast Only Establishment

Meat The Veggies

No reviews yet

MTV is a virtual restaurant on a mission to enrich the culinary palate of humanity by providing creative, balanced, and nutritious meals to the masses.

11 FYE FLAVORS/TASTY MINI DONUTS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

