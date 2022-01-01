Snappers - Miami Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
18312 NW 7th Ave
Popular Items
Location
18312 NW 7th Ave
Miami Gardens FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Merkado 31 NMB
Come in and enjoy!
Cooking by Rutza
Come in and enjoy!
FannohFlavor
Fannoh’s Flavor was born from heart, culture and passion. We will be well respected for our food taste, quality customer service and for bringing great recognition to West-African taste and culture. Impeccable food and customer satisfaction are our primary objectives.
Our management has over 15 years of experience combined in the service industry including the food, catering, wedding planning, marketing and promotions, event planning, entertainment and restaurant arenas. Our management has over 15 years of experience combined in the service industry including the food, catering, wedding planning, marketing and promotions, event planning, entertainment and restaurant arenas.
Snappers - Miami 27th ave.
Come in and enjoy!