Snappers - Oakland Park
Come in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
5524 W Oakland Park Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5524 W Oakland Park Blvd
Lauderhill FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Aroi means “delicious “ in Thai. All the freshness of Asian food is waiting for you to taste it!
Goodfellas Pizza & Pasta- Lauderdale
Come in and enjoy!
Yeasty Brews
Locally owned taproom with kitchen and good vibes!
Douglas K. Catering
For Orders on Saturday or Sunday please call for availability.