Snappers Sea Grill

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5895 Gulf Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED BRUSSELS. SPROUTS$9.95
Baby Brussels sprouts, flash-fried finished with Ponzu sauce and crispy onions.
CONTAINS SOY, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
SHARED FRYER WITH SEAFOOD ITEMS.
HOUSE SALAD$2.95
Topped with our house-made Montrachet dressing and crunchy tortilla strips our house salad is one to remember.
All entrees come with a house salad included (except for fried ones they come with coleslaw).
Contains GLUTEN, EGGS, AND OIL
STUFFED GROUPER$29.95
A house favorite! Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat stuffing over a locally caught Grouper filet, finished with a Champagne cream sauce, and our potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, SEAFOOD, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
BLUE TUNA$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
COCO CASHEW CRUSTED MAHI$16.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry (all early-bird dinners come with house salad and a petite slice of key lime pie).
ITEM CONTAINS NUTS, SEAFOOD, MANGO, BANANA, AND DAIRY
FRIED CLAMS APPETIZER$9.95
A Florida beach tradition! Share a basket of flash-fried clam strips with your table. We win over the calamari fans!!
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
COCONUT SHRIMP DINNER$23.95
Jumbo fantail shrimp rolled in sweet coconut and fried to a golden brown. Served with dipping sauce and fries.
All fried entrees come with coleslaw and flatbread.
CONTAINS DAIRY, NUTS, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN
WASABI TUNA$26.95
(#1 most popular)
Panko crusted, marinated in Wasabi and Soy; then pan-seared to perfection. Served rare to medium-rare or your choice of temperature over a Citrus Buerre Blanc, with potato puff pastry and seasonal vegetables
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, SESAME AND SEAFOOD
MAHI MAHI YOUR WAY$23.95
Mahi Mahi fried, blackened, or broiled served with potato puff pastry, fries, rice, or vegetable.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER$10.95
Rolled in sweet coconut, flash fried served with Chef's dipping sauce.
CONTAINS DAIRY, COCONUT, SHELLFISH, AND GLUTEN
5895 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
