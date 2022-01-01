Go
Toast

Snappers Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA • $

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA

Elkhart IN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Five Star Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WESTWIND BREWERY CO.

No reviews yet

All pricing on beer includes taxes. We are now canning our beer in four packs to go! This can be ordered online or picked up in the brewery. Refills on bullets are subject to availability and at the sole discretion of WWB under certain circumstances. If you have any questions please feel free to call the brewery direct during normal hours.
574-327-6767
Cheers!
The WWB Brew Crew

The ELKHART Brew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lex530

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston