Snappy Pattys

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

454 High Street • $$

Avg 4 (264 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$7.00
Crispy Fish Sandwich$18.00
Tartare sauce, lemon & shredded lettuce
The Burger$20.00
10 ounces of antibiotic free & 100% grass fed beef. Special blend of ground chuck and brisket uniquely sourced just for us!
The burger comes on house baked olive oil brioche with lettuce, tomato & red bermuda onion.
Red Beet Salad$14.00
Toasted sunflower seeds, honey creme, parsley & citrus
Fried Chicken$16.00
House bbq sauce, honey and cracked pepper
Tots$8.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
Sliced green apple, tarragon aioli, shallots, green & lemon
Chicken Schnitty$17.50
Sweet chili mayo, lime, american & iceberg
Field Greens Salad$16.00
Dried cherry, cherry tomatoes, shallots, radish, candied pecan, crumbled stilton, & lemon oil.
bucket o chicken$22.00
With french fries and all the house sauces

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

454 High Street

Medford MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

