Snarf's Sandwiches
Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive
614 Washington Ave
Popular Items
Location
614 Washington Ave
SAINT LOUIS MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos
Downtown Saint Louis Restaurant that specializes in our favorite foods Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos. We are Saint Louis favorite Downtown Brunch location with a menu that features the flavors of the Southwest and South Creole flair. Join us for Bottomless Mimosas 7 days a week.
Ukraft
For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar
Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.
Sen Thai Asian Bistro
The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.