Snarf's Sandwiches
Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive
374 S Grand Blvd
Popular Items
Location
374 S Grand Blvd
SAINT LOUIS MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
City Foundry Group - Press Waffle
A NEW WAY TO WAFFLE! Come visit us! Bring a friend, have a waffle and a steaming cup of Perks Beanery coffee and stay a while!
4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN
Come in and enjoy!
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes
We make you cheese!
City Foundry Group - Poptimism
Come in and enjoy!