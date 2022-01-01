Go
SNAX Restaurant

Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.

18 Centerra Parkway

Popular Items

6 PIECE WINGS$10.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
served with maple mustard
12 PIECE WINGS$18.00
KOREAN BBQ RIBS$13.00
slow roasted and chargrilled, topped with sesame seeds and scallions
BACKYARD BURGER$6.00
a fresh made quarter pounder; ketchup, mustard pickle, diced onions and American
APPLE PECAN
dried cranberries, Gorgonzola, red onion and maple vinaigrette
CALI CHICK$12.00
grilled chicken, fresh guac, Swiss, lemon herb aioli, tomato, just one piece of bacon, and iceberg - SIDE NOT INCLUDED
ONION RINGS$8.00
beer battered and served with chipotle aioli
WALKING TACO$5.00
taco beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and sour cream in a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos
JUST SOME FRIES$6.00
some ketchup, too
Location

18 Centerra Parkway

Lebanon NH

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
