SNAX Restaurant
Snacks are the specialty as SNAX! Enjoy a variety of appetizers, small plates and finger foods in half or full portions. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Bartenders pour from a premium well and serve your favorite cocktails, beer and wine.
18 Centerra Parkway
Popular Items
Location
18 Centerra Parkway
Lebanon NH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jesse's Steakhouse
Jesse's Steakhouse features house-aged hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a variety of wonderful beverages. The restaurant is a rustic New England log cabin and dining at Jesse's has been a tradition in the Upper Valley for 40 years!
Boloco
Come in and enjoy!
Molly's Restaurant
At Molly's, guests enjoy freshly baked bread with honey butter, wonderful finger foods and appetizers, wood-fired thin-crust pizzas, fresh seasonal salads, our favorite entrees, pasta dishes, delicious burgers, sandwiches, and homemade desserts. Molly's is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Still North Books & Bar
Serving books, coffee and more!