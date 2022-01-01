Go
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada

The Taproom at Sierra Nevada, with its wooded scenery and ever-changing craft beer lineup, is a warm and welcoming hideaway in Western North Carolina. With your beer in hand, stroll the walking trails, relax by the river, or admire the blooming gardens. Our food menu is seasonally driven, designed to highlight the artisanal culture and dedicated farmers of our surrounding area.

Popular Items

Duck Fat Fries$14.00
Duck confit, aged cheddar, hot sauce aioli, Pale Ale raspberry mustard, chives, cascade hop salt | Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Gluten
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg and Soy (aioli)
Audition Greens$13.00
Local and Estate greens, roasted winter squash, pickled red onions, goat lady chèvre, pistachios, sage-sherry vinaigrette | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Tree Nut
Farmhouse Burger*$15.00
Half pound brasstown beef patty, smoked cheddar jack cheese, Pale Ale steak sauce, lettuce, red onion, hoppy pickle, potato bunserved with an artisan greens salad. | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Seafood
Joyce Farms Ginger Soy Chicken Wings$14.00
Ginger soy glaze, sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds | Allergens: Soy, Gluten, Egg, Sesame
Just Fries$5.00
House-cut, cascade hop salt
Tempeh Bahn Mi$15.00
Smiling Hara tempeh, pickled red onions and carrots, jalapeno, radish, shaved cabbage, cilantro, spicy vegan mayo, house baguette | Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Sesame
House Pizza$13.50
Soppressata, house Italian sausage, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Kid's Burger & Fries$9.00
Brasstown beef on a potato bun served with house cut fries | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Joyce Farms Torpedo Chicken Wings$14.00
Torpedo hot sauce, blue cheese, celery | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Location

100 Sierra Nevada Way

Mills River NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
